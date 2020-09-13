It wasn’t the first time that Pakistan has to deal with flash floods. Ten years ago (2010), flash floods in the country caused great damage. The destruction caused by the recent heavy rains was even worse. The water level at the Sukkur Barrage is continuously rising. Experts are of the opinion that if the condition remains like this, the barrage will not be able to hold any more water, resulting in major flooding.

The brunt of the destruction caused by the floods will be borne by villagers. If the government didn’t take any timely action, it will show that it has no interest in making Pakistan a prosperous country.

Ateeq Mangi

Sukkur