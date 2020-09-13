Locust attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan saw the worst locust invasion this year. The reason for this was both administrative laxity and the difficult circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. This caused huge economic losses to the already debt-ridden farmers.
Tackling large locust swarms is challenging. The use of drones is a good way to save crops. A drone can spray pesticide on nearly 2.5 acres of area in a flight of 15 minutes. The spraying of fast-acting pesticides through the use of drones can be a good way to save all crops and minimise damage.
Sarmad Elahi
Lahore