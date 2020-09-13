Locust attack

Pakistan saw the worst locust invasion this year. The reason for this was both administrative laxity and the difficult circumstances brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic. This caused huge economic losses to the already debt-ridden farmers.

Tackling large locust swarms is challenging. The use of drones is a good way to save crops. A drone can spray pesticide on nearly 2.5 acres of area in a flight of 15 minutes. The spraying of fast-acting pesticides through the use of drones can be a good way to save all crops and minimise damage.

Sarmad Elahi

Lahore