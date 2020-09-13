DC Korangi made inquiry officer to probe fall of building

Commissioner Karachi Dr Sohail Rajput has appointed Deputy Commissioner of the District Korangi, Sheharyar Gul Memon, as inquiry officer to probe the collapse of a four-storey building in Allahwala Town on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office, Memon would ascertain the facts and fix responsibility for the collapse of the building, namely, KDA Heights, Plot no L-37, that resulted in the loss of human lives. The DC would ascertain the causes of the building collapse, and to find out whether a building permit was obtained or not. He was also required to identify the builders.

Memon would ascertain violation of any applicable laws, rules and regulations and fix responsibility. “The inquiry officer may take assistance from any relevant government department or agency,” reads the notification. “The inquiry officer may associate any technical person to assist him during the course of inquiry.” In two weeks’ time, Memon is to submit his findings.