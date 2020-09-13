Health dept starts posting young doctors to their domicile districts

The Sindh health department has started posting hundreds of young doctors who have completed their postgraduate training at seven major tertiary-care hospitals to districts of their domiciles and the health facilities that are facing a shortage of health officials in rural areas of Sindh.

“Today, the provincial health department posted around young 67 doctors to various district health facilities and rural health centres in rural areas of Sindh who had completed their postgraduate trainings, but they were not willing to work in rural areas and at facilities facing a shortage of health staff,” an official of the health department told The News on Saturday.

The official said the health department had issued four notifications transferring and posting trained young doctors to health facilities in Jamshoro, Sanghar, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad, while in the coming weeks, more doctors would be posted to health facilities which were facing a shortage of staff in the province.

According to the health department, around 1,202 young doctors who have completed their postgraduate training at seven major health institutions in Sindh have not reported back to the health department, but the process of their positing to different health facilities in the province has been started.

“Many of them have completed their PGship for several years now, but they are not willing to report back so they could be posted to facilities where doctors are needed,” a health department official said on Friday.

The official maintained that in the first phase of transfers and postings, eight male and female doctors had been posted at Syed Abdullah Shah Institute of Medical Sciences, Sehwan, in District Jamshoro, 11 male and female medical officers at the Shahdadpur Institute of Medical Sciences, Shahdadpur, and 22 medical officers at various rural health centers (RHCs) in Peer Jo Goth, Sobadero and Thari Mirwah in District Khairpur.

Similarly, 26 male and female medical officers have been transferred and posted at taluka hospitals and rural health centers in Sakrand, Daur and Bhandi areas of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

“These medical specialists are trained in neurology, psychiatry, paediatrics, ophthalmology, radiology, surgery, gastroenterology, gynaecology, pulmonology, cardiology, orthopedics, neuro surgery, medicine and various other fields,” the official added.

The health department has already terminated the services of 1,702 absconding doctors who had been absent from their duties for years or even decades, the official said, adding that some of the doctors had been even from their duties even for 35 years, but they remained on the seniority lists for promotions.

The official said that after getting rid of the absconding doctors, those serving against their original places of postings and others, the health department was planning to start a fresh drive for hiring doctors who could be posted, as per the district of their domiciles, to health facilities that were facing an acute shortage of doctors and paramedics in the province.

Officials said these 1,202 male and female doctors are currently serving at seven health facilities despite completing their postgraduate training, including Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, the National Institute of Child Health, the Liaquat University Hospital in Jamshoro, the PMCH in Nawabshah, the GMMM College Hospital in Sukkur and the Chandka Medical College Hospital in Larkana, for postgraduate training had been asked to report back to the health department.

After issuing a list of 1,202 doctors serving at seven major health facilities in Sindh following the completion of their duties, the health department last month issued another notice to these doctors and also asked the medical superintendents and the medical directors of these health facilities to repatriate these doctors immediately to their parent department.

“The majority of health primary, secondary and tertiary-care health facilities in Sindh are facing an acute shortage of trained and qualified doctors, but a large number of them are posted to seven major health facilities and not serving people. They are drawing regular salaries and allowances, but are not willing to serve the ailing humanity. This won’t be tolerated anymore,” the health department official said.