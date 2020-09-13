Three more fall victim to coronavirus in Sindh

The novel coronavirus claimed three more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,443 in the province.

Another 205 cases emerged when 13,797 tests were conducted, showing a one per cent detection rate, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report.

So far, 1,120,255 tests have been conducted, and 131,880 people have been diagnosed with disease in Sindh. Of the patients, 97 per cent or 127,418 have recovered, including 557 overnight.

Currently, 2019 patients are under treatment. Of them, 1,737 are in home isolation, six at isolation centres and 276 at hospitals. The condition of 144 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 put on ventilator.

Of the 205 new coronavirus cases, 123 belonged to Karachi: 58 were reported in District South, 24 in District East, 17 each in Korangi and Central districts, five in District Malir and two in District West.

Badin reported 17 cases, Shikarpur eight, Hyderabad, Jamshoro and Kashmore four each, Larkana, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Thatta three each, Dadu, Naushehroferoze, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur two cases each, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar and Khairpur one case each.

Unicef, WFP

The chief minister met a delegation of Unicef and the World Food Programme (WFP), and discussed health and nutrition issues in the rain-affected areas of the province.

The delegates told the chief minister that they would visit the affected areas to provide food and supplements. They also said they would launch anti-polio drives in the affected areas of Karachi and other districts of the province.

The chief minister said he would direct all the deputy commissioners to provide data to the Unicef and WFP representatives so that proper support could be planned and extended by them.