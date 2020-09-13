Tax from interest income surges four-fold in July-Aug

KARACHI: The income tax collection on profits from bank deposits surged almost 4.5 times in the first two months of the current fiscal year as recent amendments in Finance Act, 2020 helped boost revenue, officials said on Saturday.

The withholding income tax profit on banking deposits rose to Rs244.5 million during July – August 2020 as compared with Rs44.56 million in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Officials at the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) said the collection under the head of profit on debt witnessed significant increase due to changes brought through Finance Act, 2020.

“The FBR can now track incomes of account holders’ profit on bank deposits and banks are providing information of all such persons whatever the amount of profit is,” an official said.

Through the Finance Act, 2020 restriction on deduction of profit on debt payable to associated enterprises was amended in order to comply with Action Plan 4 of the OECD recommendations, the official added.

Tax experts at EY Ford Rhodes Chartered Accountants said that deduction of foreign profit on debt in excess of fifteen percent of taxable income before depreciation, amortization and foreign profit on debt would now be disallowed to a foreign controlled resident company.

However, this law will not apply if the total foreign profit on debt claimed as a deduction is less than Rs10 million for a tax year, they said.

The overall collection under the head of profit on debt recorded an increase of 17 percent to Rs1.58 billion during first two months of the current fiscal year as compared with Rs1.34 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

The collection of income tax on profit from amount invested in government securities witnessed decline of four percent to Rs1.19 billion as compared with Rs1.23 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The FBR officials said through Finance Act, 2019, an amendment was introduced under which a separate tax rate for profit on investment made by banks in government securities was introduced.

However, the significant reduction in interest rates by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reduced the earning of banks which also resulted in decline of tax revenue from this head, they added.

The SBP cut interest rates five time since the coronavirus pandemic hit the global economy, with the total reduction being 625 basis points.