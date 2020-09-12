close
Army pays homage to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed

September 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army Friday paid homage to Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed who embraced martyrdom on September 12, 1965, while defending the country in war with India. Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) released a video to honour the great sacrifice of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed. ISPR posted a video and gave a caption, “Nation honours the supreme sacrifice by Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, in 1965 war. His stellar leadership and courage beckons us to defend Pakistan, come what may.”

