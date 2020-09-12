Cynthia Ritchie files caveat with SC

By Asim Yasin

ISLAMABAD: US blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie Friday visited the Supreme Court along with her counsel Saiful Malook to file a caveat in the matter pertaining to the appeal of PPP leader Senator Abdur Rehman Malik.

Malik had the other day requested the apex court to set aside an Islamabad High Court order allowing a writ petition by Ms Ritchie.

He had prayed the apex court to grant leave to appeal under Article 185(3) of the Constitution against the impugned order of IHC dated September 1.

He also prayed the apex court to restore the order passed by the Justice of Peace.

Malik submitted that even if the respondent’s allegation that he pulled her pants down to make her partially naked was presumed to be correct, it did not make out a case for rape, as necessary ingredients to constitute the offence of rape were absolutely missing in the complaint and no improvement could be made subsequently. “Hence the Islamabad High Court fell in error by not appreciating that the only allegations leveled by the respondent was that he pulled down her pants to make her partially naked,” Malik contended.

Talking to reporters outside the Supreme Court, Ms Ritchie said she came to get justice and hired the services of advocate Saiful Malook. Mr. Malook had also represented Aasia Bibi convicted in a blasphemy case in 2010. The US blogger said she had registered the complaint on the eve of incident adding that she did not work in any organization in Pakistan.

She said the law enforcement agencies should protect women and award strict punishment to those subjecting women to torture and harassment.

Meanwhile, Senator Rehman Malik has lodged a complaint with Aabpara Police Station for registration of an FIR against Cynthia D. Richie for her ‘fake, frivolous and highly defamatory allegations of rape’. In his complaint, Malik pleaded that an FIR be lodged against Ms. Ritchie under Sections 182, 186, 211 and 506 of PPC and Section 7 of the Offence of Qazf (Enforcement of Hadd) Ordinance 1979.

He said Ms Ritchie continued to change her statements and backed off from the rape allegation to pulling down her pants partially. He said she accused him after he in his capacity as Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior took a suo motu notice of her highly defamatory tweet about Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

Malik also filed a CMA with the Islamabad High Court pleading that the orders of 1st September 2020 may graciously be set at naught in the interest of justice, as it was manifest from facts that Ms Ritchie, through fraud and misrepresentation, caused the honorable court to overturn the orders of Justice of Peace by means of order dated 1st September 2020. Hence, this application for setting aside the said order.