Pompeo, Afghan negotiators converge on Qatar for peace talks

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DOHA: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Afghan government negotiators converged on Doha Friday ahead of what promise to be lengthy and difficult peace talks with the Taliban after 19 years of war.
Afghan negotiations set to begin Saturday were originally slated to start in March but were repeatedly pushed back amid disputes over a prisoner exchange that included the release of hundreds of Taliban fighters.