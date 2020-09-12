12-year-old girl raped

GUJRANWALA: A 12-year-old girl was raped at Sabzi Mandi on Friday. Reportedly, the girl was on her way when accused Gul Sher caught her and took her to an under construction house and allegedly raped her. Later, Sabzi Mandi police arrested the accused after registering a case against him.

MAN HELD: The Punjab Highway Patrol Police on Friday arrested a man with weapons. The police arrested Javed of Nowshera Virkan with two pistols. Meanwhile, the police recovered 1,440 grams charas from accused Waseem.—Correspondent

163 POWER THIEVES HELD: The Gepco teams caught 163 power thieves in a crackdown during first 10 days of September. The regional task force and surveillance teams conducted various raids in different areas of the region and held 163 accused, including 34 from City Circle, 45 from Cantt Circle, 29 from Gujrat Circle, 35 from Sialkot Circle and 20 from Narowal Circle.