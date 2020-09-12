close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

Acid attack on sleeping pastor

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

LAHORE: Unknown suspects threw acid at pastor Daniel Noor Din, a resident of Essa Abad Colony, FGA Church, in the Mughalpura police limits on Friday. The victim told police that he was sleeping in the courtyard of his house when some unknown person(s) threw acid at his face and fled. Police have registered a case (1545/20) against unknown suspects, collected evidence from the spot and started investigation.

Latest News

More From Pakistan