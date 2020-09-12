Acid attack on sleeping pastor

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Unknown suspects threw acid at pastor Daniel Noor Din, a resident of Essa Abad Colony, FGA Church, in the Mughalpura police limits on Friday. The victim told police that he was sleeping in the courtyard of his house when some unknown person(s) threw acid at his face and fled. Police have registered a case (1545/20) against unknown suspects, collected evidence from the spot and started investigation.