PACRA’s optimistic view of NTDC

LAHORE: Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has assigned initial entity rating of ‘AA+’ for long term and A1+ for short term to National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC), while the outlook of NTDC is forecast as ‘stable’ on the basis of the rating. The spokesman said that another milestone has been achieved by NTDC, that the rating reflects company’s strategic importance in the power sector. NTDC is mandated to construct, maintain and operate an integrated network of transmission lines and grid stations of 220 kV and above to evacuate power from an installed generation capacity of over 36,000 MW. The spokesman said that NTDC’s low business risk emanates from its leading market position and strong uphold on transmission system in terms of its technical and business expertise.