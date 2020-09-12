Court orders action against factories for ecocide

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Friday directed the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) to take action against factories and industrial units causing air pollution.

Justice Shahid Karim also directed the police to assist officials of the EPA in operation against the units polluting the environment. The judge was hearing a public interest petition filed by a citizen, Haroon Farooq, on multiple issues relating to the environment. Earlier, an official told the court that the agency faced resistance during its operations against industrial units and the police did not cooperate with the teams too. He urged the court to order the CCPO of Lahore to extend police support to EPA teams. However, Justice Karim, in the backdrop of a conflict between former IGP Shoaib Dastagir and newly appointed CCPO Umar Sheikh, observed why to ask the CCPO for the security as he did not even listen to his boss (IGP). The judge ordered the DIG operations to provide police support to the EPA in its operations.

Asked about the imposition of Section 144 against the burning of stubble, the EPA official said effective steps were being taken to ensure a ban on the activity to control smog in the coming winter. The judge sought assistance from the petitioner’s counsel, Abuzar Salman Niazi, as well as the government’s law officers on the effectiveness of smog towers if installed in the provincial metropolis. Justice Karim remarked that no negligence on part of the officials would be tolerated in dealing with the issue of smog. The EPA was also directed to furnish a fresh report on conversion of brick kilns to zigzag technology and implementation of the ban on the use/sale/manufacturing of polythene bags.