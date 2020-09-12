Eyewitness says he saw robber manhandling woman

ISLAMABAD: An eyewitness, who also made a call on Police Helpline 15 about the motorway rape incident, said the victim woman had tried to come in front of his car for help, but he was in speed.

The eyewitness recalled that one suspect, holding the woman, also slapped her while the other was standing behind the car. The woman was crying for help. He said called at 15 and told the operator that a woman needed immediate help.

Senior anchorperson Fareeha Idris said while talking to Geo News that the victim had informed Motorway Police about her location besides telling them she had only children with her but nobody came for her rescue.

Being a journalist, she said, she wanted to raise a question whether the details were leaked from there (Motorway Control Room) because the culprits knew the woman was alone and they came smashing the car window and began torturing her and children. She said the victim family had conveyed these apprehensions to her besides acknowledging police cooperation. The victim said Dolphin Force was the first which approached her and she was so afraid that she thought they might have come to kill her. The victim said she could not explain the horrific incident. She was badly tormented, but still had courage for her children. She said though robbers were subjecting her to torture, she was trying to shelter her children. She said she had no hope for life, but she would live for her children. Her entire family was in agony, she added.

Meanwhile, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) said in a statement that the victim woman did call it and she informed about the patrol issue in her vehicle. The FWO said its personnel reached the site after covering distance of 30 kilometres while carrying petrol to help the woman. However, it said, the unfortunate incident had already happened when they reached the site. It said toll is not taken from vehicles for security purpose as there are other institutions for this purpose.