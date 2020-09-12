Two terrorists of banned outfit arrested

BAHAWALPUR : The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab team conducted raid at Haroonabad Road Bahawalnagar on tip off and arrested two terrorists of banned outfit Daesh and recovered explosive and arms.

According to the CTD Punjab spokesman, the raid was conducted on credible information about presence of two terrorists of Daesh who were planning to attack personnel of a sensitive agencies. The CTD team conducted raid on at Haroonabad Road and arrested two terrorists. The arrested terrorists were identified as Sadaqat Khan and Abu Bakkar.

Two hand grenades and one SMG rifle was recovered and a case has been registered in Police Station CTD Multan. The spokesman said more disclosures are expected during investigations.