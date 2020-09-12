close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

Sherry questions failure of Punjab police in rape case

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 12, 2020

ISLAMABAD: PPP leader Senator Sherry Rehman Friday said that the gang rape incident on the Ring Road has brought to the fore many troubling details of failure by law enforcers but a disturbing fault line of shocking prejudice in high places to the surface.

"The first issue is why the police were so egregiously late in responding to an emergency call despite the woman called on the emergency number 130 giving them her location. Why did it take so long for them to respond,” she posed a question while commenting on the heinous gang rape incident on Motorway.

Latest News

More From Pakistan