Medical colleges to reopen on 15th

LAHORE: The public and private sector medical and dental colleges in Punjab will reopen on September 15 with classes resuming in a phased manner. According to a circular issued by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Friday, all affiliated medical and dental colleges will ensure compliance with "Health guidelines for educational institutions re-opening during COVID-19 pandemic", issued by the federal government.

In the first phase, final and third year MBBS and BDS classes will resume from September 15. Final-year students' classes will be held at the attached teaching hospitals and they will not be attending their colleges. In the second phase, first year MBBS and first year BDS students will be invited to colleges from October 1. In this phase, classes of fourth year MBBS and second year BDS will also resume. In the third phase, classes for students of second year MBBS will start from October 16.

According to the circular, students of MBBS and BDS classes will be divided into three batches. The first batch will come to the college on Monday and Tuesday, the second group on Wednesday and Thursday and the third group on Friday and Saturday.