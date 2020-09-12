Qaisar Mahmood: a caring soul has passed away

Qaisar Mahmood has passed away!!!!!!! It looks so unbelievable. How can it be? Knowing life is fragile, is sniffed out in a flickering moment, but once again I found myself to instinctively deny that before the reality ultimately sunk in.

I had spoken to him only on Wednesday evening, (a day before death). I could not recognize his voice when he picked up the phone, it was so different… and cracking, that I had to introduce myself, requesting to speak to Qaisar sb. The voice turned out to say Amjad, this is Qaisar Mahmood and we spoke for a few minutes. He had returned home from the hospital after a second long stay three days ago.

My association began with Qaisar sb or Qaisar bhai, or plain Qaisar, a liberty he allowed all of us to take from him, when I had joined The News in November 1990 as a junior sub-editor on the National Desk and he was a very accomplished first chief reporter of The News. He very soon allowed the formalities to melt away into a friendship which he nurtured till the very last.

Reporting is a very serious and stressful job, requiring an understanding of the subject, its various dynamics and timing and demands tenacity, dexterity and accomplishing all that within the paper's deadline. The newsroom and the reporters room in those early days comprised boisterous youngsters flowing with tremendous energy, passionate and determined to carve their niche. Here enters Qaisar of the ‘old school’ who would push those prepared for it to the limits to get essential facts and help them write the story to perfection, even if it needed repeated versions of one. Above all work defined his management of reporters, there was neither malice nor nepotism for any. He also particularly used to emphasise to the reporters never to ignore events on their beats for frivolous reasons. Not known to raise voice or use intemperate language, he would also take their angry responses with dignity.

While Qaisar would unfailingly point out our inaccuracies, he would always defend and advocate for us too with the senior management, be it the confirmation of our contracts to permanent or getting motorbikes for the reporters.