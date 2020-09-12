Pak envoy invites Chinese entrepreneurs to take advantage of SEZs

BEIJING: Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque has invited Chinese businessmen to take advantage of the dividend of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) being set up under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistan has identified nine special economic zones and three of them are now in advanced stage of preparation. "We are going to share all the details very soon,” he said in an interview with Economic Daily-China Economic Net (CEN). Pakistan has been committed to building industrial clusters in recent years to improve its ability to undertake the relocation of Chinese industries.

Chinese companies have also been paying continuous attention to the implementation of preferential policies in Pakistan’s special economic zones. In this regard, Haque said: “We have learned a lot from the Chinese experience of developing special economic zones.”

Talking about China-Pakistan trade relations during the COVID-19 pandemic, he pointed out: “First of all, we are very happy that China has posted a very positive and more than 3% growth in the second quarter. Despite the pandemic, the first quarter of this year we saw our bilateral trade increase.”

In this second quarter, there was a little dip because of the disruption of international travel. The updated FTA is very important. Over 300 items are now enjoying duty-free access to each other countries, including fisheries and pharmaceuticals. “So there are many opportunities for the traders of the two countries to work in this area. We hope that in the months and years to come, our trade will increase from our previous figures.”

Talking about his experience in the first month of his new duty, Ambassador Haque first mentioned the second strategic dialogue between China and Pakistan which was held in August in south China’s Hainan Province.

" While thanking China for its very valuable support to us during the pandemic, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi appreciated the announcement made by Chinese President Xi Jinping that whenever a vaccine is developed, it would be considered a public good.