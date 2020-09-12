Buildings in Balakot red zone areas to be demolished

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal administration is going to demolish buildings and structures built in red zone areas of Balakot in violation of the ban. “We have already served three notices on all those who reconstructed concrete buildings and structures in red zone areas despite the ban imposed by the government in red zone areas,” the municipal officer said.