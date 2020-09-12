close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
September 12, 2020

Buildings in Balakot red zone areas to be demolished

September 12, 2020

MANSEHRA: The Tehsil Municipal administration is going to demolish buildings and structures built in red zone areas of Balakot in violation of the ban. “We have already served three notices on all those who reconstructed concrete buildings and structures in red zone areas despite the ban imposed by the government in red zone areas,” the municipal officer said.

