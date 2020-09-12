close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
September 12, 2020

Congo virus claims life

September 12, 2020

LAHORE: A Congo-virus patient from Sheikhupura died in the Mayo Hospital on Friday. A spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said Raza Ali, a butcher, had been under treatment at the Mayo Hospital for the last five days. P&SHD Secretary Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman said the department had traced 15 people who had been in contact with the victim. He added the deceased had caught the virus from animals.

