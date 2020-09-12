Congo virus claims life

LAHORE: A Congo-virus patient from Sheikhupura died in the Mayo Hospital on Friday. A spokesperson for the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) said Raza Ali, a butcher, had been under treatment at the Mayo Hospital for the last five days. P&SHD Secretary Capt (Retd) Muhammad Usman said the department had traced 15 people who had been in contact with the victim. He added the deceased had caught the virus from animals.