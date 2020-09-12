Jinnah was a man of principles, says CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a man of principles, courageous statesman and a fair-minded personality. In a message issued here on Friday, he said the establishment of a peaceful society based on the golden principles of justice, tolerance and brotherhood was the mission of Quaid-e-Azam. He said the PTI government was striving to materialise this dream of the founding father and Prime Minister Imran Khan was working hard in this regard. He said that the dream of a welfare state of Pakistan, envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam, would be materialised.