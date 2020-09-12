KP govt orders probe into lady constable murder

NOWSHERA: The KP government on Friday took notice of the murder of a lady constable Safia and injuring of her sister in a firing incident in the presence of cops in Akbarpura town of Nowshera district a day earlier and ordered a probe.

The murder took place in the presence of Station House Officer of Akbarpura Police Station, Abdul Baseer Khan and eight other cops. The judge sent all of them to the Mardan Prison on judicial remand. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Provincial Police Chief Sanaullah Abbasi ordered a high-level probe into the incident.