Five die, 548 new corona cases: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The total 5,795 active COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country Friday while 548 more persons tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), five corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died Thursday. No COVID-19- affected person was on ventilator in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan while 93 ventilators elsewhere in country, out of 1,912 allocated for the patients, were occupied.

Some 29,534 tests were conducted across the country Thursday, including 13,049 in Sindh, 9,144 in Punjab, 2,914 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,372 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 379 in Balochistan, 318 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 358 in AJK.

Around 288,206 people have recovered from the disease so far in the country making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients. Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 300,371 cases were detected so far, including AJK 2,366, Balochistan 13,282, GB 3,131, ICT 15,832, KP 36,823, Punjab 97,533 and Sindh 131,404. About 6,370 deaths were recorded in the country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,439 in Sindh, three of them Thursday, 2,214 in Punjab, one of them Thursday,1,256 in KP, 178 in ICT and one of them died in hospital Thursday, 145 in Balochistan, one of them Sunday, 73 in GB and 65 in AJK.

A total of 2,879,655 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with facilities for fighting COVID-19. Some 1,021 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the country.