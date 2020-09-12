close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
September 12, 2020

Eight children sexually abused every day in Pakistan in first half of 2020: report

National

September 12, 2020

KARACHI: More than eight children were subjected to sexual abuse on average every day in the first six months of 2020 in Pakistan, according to child protection NGO Sahil. In its six-month "Cruel Number" report released Thursday, Sahil reported that as of June this year, 497 children were sexually abused. The NGO said most of the cases were in Punjab — at 57%. Of the rest, 32% were reported in Sindh and 6% in KPK. It further noted that more than 35 cases were reported in Islamabad, 22 in Balochistan, 10 in AJK, and one in GB.

