US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Australians

WASHINGTON: A US negotiator on Friday voiced understanding for Afghanistan´s release of Taliban prisoners who killed French and Australians, saying the “big picture” was to end the war. France and Australia both objected to the prisoners´ release, which has been pushed by US President Donald Trump´s administration as the Taliban made the freedom of hundreds of fighters a condition to meet with Afghanistan´s government. After Kabul overcame hesitation and released the militants, the two sides will open landmark talks in Doha on Saturday in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.