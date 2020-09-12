US backs release of Taliban who killed French, Australians

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A US negotiator on Friday voiced understanding for Afghanistan´s release of Taliban prisoners who killed French and Australians, saying the “big picture” was to end the war. France and Australia both objected to the prisoners´ release, which has been pushed by US President Donald Trump´s administration as the Taliban made the freedom of hundreds of fighters a condition to meet with Afghanistan´s government. After Kabul overcame hesitation and released the militants, the two sides will open landmark talks in Doha on Saturday in the presence of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.