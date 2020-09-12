Salman explains why he rejected 2nd XI captaincy offer

LAHORE: Veteran cricketer Salman Butt has said he did not want to block the path of young and emerging players by playing for the second XI. His explanation of refusal to captain Central Punjab’s (CP) second XI in the upcoming season’s National T20 Cup came after widespread criticism of the former captain.

Butt was excluded from the first XI but offered captaincy for the second-tier competition, which he turned down, and for which he was slammed on social media.

The Lahore-born, in an appearance on a TV show, remained steadfast in defence of his decision, but also explained that if he played for second XI it would be akin to blocking the pathway of young talent.

“I don’t know the logic behind not including me in first XI,” Butt said. “Last year, I asked Misbah-ul-Haq and CP’s head coach Ijaz Junior to include me in Baluchistan’s squad as here two openers, Ahmed Shahzad and Babar Azam, were already playing who were likely to open for Pakistan in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, but they didn’t.

“This year, even in the absence of Babar, Ahmed and Umar, they haven’t included me in the first XI and offered second XI’s captaincy citing illogical reasons that they want to promote U-19 players in First XI,” he said.