Search for cricket committee chairman begins

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has started the process to appoint a new chief of the cricket committee. The position became vacant when former Test player Iqbal Qasim stepped aside, saying he cannot make even one recommendation.

The PCB may announce the chairman of the cricket committee next week. According to sources, the names of Zaheer Abbas, Intikhab Alam and Saleem Yousuf are being considered for the post. The PCB wants to convene a meeting of the committee before the start of the National T20 on September 30.

Misbah-ul-Haq will also be invited to the committee meeting. According to sources, a member of the committee has been nominated for the post of ICC match referee. In case of becoming a match referee, the member will have to part ways with the committee and a new member will also have to be nominated by the PCB. In his resignation letter on September 3, Qasim wrote that he was a “dummy chairman who cannot recommend a deserving match referee.”