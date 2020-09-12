close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 12, 2020

A serious crime

Newspost

 
September 12, 2020

It is an unfortunate truth that this wasn’t the first time that a woman had to face such a horrible incident. The number of rape cases in our country has been increasing at a rapid pace. Culprits are not held accountable for their actions due to which they continue with their criminal behaviour with impunity.

Pakistan paints quite a frightening picture when it comes to women harassment cases. In 2019, there were around 3,885 rape cases in Punjab alone. This is indeed a sorry state of affairs that point at the fact that women remain increasingly prone to vicious and immoral acts of violence.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

Latest News

More From Newspost