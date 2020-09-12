A serious crime

It is an unfortunate truth that this wasn’t the first time that a woman had to face such a horrible incident. The number of rape cases in our country has been increasing at a rapid pace. Culprits are not held accountable for their actions due to which they continue with their criminal behaviour with impunity.

Pakistan paints quite a frightening picture when it comes to women harassment cases. In 2019, there were around 3,885 rape cases in Punjab alone. This is indeed a sorry state of affairs that point at the fact that women remain increasingly prone to vicious and immoral acts of violence.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur