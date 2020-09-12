A serious crime

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
It is an unfortunate truth that this wasn’t the first time that a woman had to face such a horrible incident. The number of rape cases in our country has been increasing at a rapid pace. Culprits are not held accountable for their actions due to which they continue with their criminal behaviour with impunity.
Pakistan paints quite a frightening picture when it comes to women harassment cases. In 2019, there were around 3,885 rape cases in Punjab alone. This is indeed a sorry state of affairs that point at the fact that women remain increasingly prone to vicious and immoral acts of violence.
Ammar Aslam Muhammadi
Sukkur