close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 12, 2020

The callous statement

Newspost

 
September 12, 2020

In the wake of the recent tragic motorway incident where a woman was raped in front of her children, I felt disgusted to read the statement by CCPO Lahore. Instead of

condemning the tragic incident, he blamed the woman for driving on the motorway at night.

The demand for his immediate removal from his office is justified.

Sheikh Taimur Nawaz

Islamabad

Latest News

More From Newspost