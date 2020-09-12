The callous statement

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In the wake of the recent tragic motorway incident where a woman was raped in front of her children, I felt disgusted to read the statement by CCPO Lahore. Instead of
condemning the tragic incident, he blamed the woman for driving on the motorway at night.
The demand for his immediate removal from his office is justified.
Sheikh Taimur Nawaz
Islamabad