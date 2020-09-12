close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
The new IGP

Newspost

 
September 12, 2020

This refers to the editorial ‘Another IGP’ (Sep 10). It is true that it is the prerogative of the government to post and transfer officers, but the frequent and arbitrary transfer of senior officials reflects poor governance and mismanagement.

No junior officer has the right to ridicule senior officers. In case of differences, there are proper rules that are to be followed.

Lt Col (r) Mukhtar Ahmed Butt

Karachi Cantt

