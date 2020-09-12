PU awards three PhDs

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE :Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to three students. Sumra Amanat, daughter of Amanat Ali, has been awarded a PhD in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Isolation, Structure Elucidation and Biological Evaluation of the Constituents from Tamarix Indica,’ Syeda Kiran Shahzadi, d/o Sabir Hussain Shah, in chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Modification and Pegylation of Human Interferon Aplha-2b for Enhanced Biological Activity’ and Sumaira Safdar, d/o Ghulam Safdar, in history after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Revisiting of Guru Nanak’s Life and Times.’