Hot, humid forecast

LAHORE:Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the City on Friday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain and thunderstorm are likely in a few districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Friday's highest temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 44°C while in Lahore it was 38.4°C and lowest was 26.3°C.