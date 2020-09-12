NAB lauded

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Local Government & Community Development Department secretary Friday appreciated efforts of the National Accountability Bureau for weeding out corruption. In recognition of the services by NAB Lahore regarding recovery of Rs.215,097,374 from a private company and provision of the same to the government, the secretary, wrote an appreciation letter to the NAB Lahore.