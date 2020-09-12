State land reclaimed

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab Director General Gohar Nafees issued performance report of the Punjab’s anti-corruption agency on Friday for the month of August.

In the last month, the ACE retrieved 9,870.3 Kanal of state land from illegal occupants across Punjab. The estimated worth of the land is Rs3102.304 million. The ACE recovered 13.161 million cash directly and 690.38 million indirectly for other departments and deposited it to the public exchequer.

The ACE checked a total of 699 refueling stations during the month of August out of which 322 were found to be involved in less measurement or overcharging. A fine of Rs 3,729,000 was imposed on the owners of such petrol stations. During August, the ACE conducted 22 trap raids, arrested 147 alleged corrupt persons and registered 107 cases. Moreover, 1,981 complaints and 395 enquiries were efficiently disposed of from across Punjab during the last month.

sanitation: To improve waste management services in Lahore, Albayrak Waste Management Company is taking extraordinary measures and a special cleanliness operations in night shift in several union councils was started on Friday. Officials said in the areas of Union Council 68 and 69, Albayrak has deployed mini dumper truck, compactor and sanitary workers.