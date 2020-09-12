‘Rape victim’s refusal to lodge FIR shows mistrust in system’

Lahore:Two ‘robbers’ allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in the Gujjarpura area on Wednesday night. According to Lahore Capital City Police Officer Umer Sheikh, the woman did not want to lodge an FIR as she was ‘disoriented’ which tells a lot about the mistrust women have in the law enforcement agencies and the judicial system that even in the worst situation they don’t feel safe to access them.

The CCPO suggested that women should be careful while leaving their homes alone at night adding that this woman thought of ‘Pakistan as Paris’ and we are not yet there. In a statement issued on Friday, Awami Workers Party said, “The statement of the CCPO shifts the blame to the victim and it is unacceptable. It was problematic at many levels, indirectly advising men to not let their ‘sisters and daughters’ travel alone instead of focusing on ensuring safety to women in public and private spaces. Women are denied access to many basic rights i.e., education, health, vacation, sports, personal freedom etc. because of the limited mobility pertaining to the capitalist and patriarchal institutions."

The woman was waiting for help with her three children on the motorway after her car broke down. Reportedly, the woman called the motorway police and her brother who lives in Gujranwala for help before the incident happened.

There is a wave of anger and sadness among a large population against the barbaric act against the woman and the irresponsible response of the state in this situation. “We demand that while building any public infrastructure and developing organisational structures of all the government institutes, especially the law enforcement agencies, the authorities concerned must make sure that the women and minors feel safe to access these facilities as it is promised in Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” the AWP statement said.

Awami Workers Party Punjab Women Wing Secretary Shazia Khan said that it was reported in March 2020 that over 70 women were raped in two months in Lahore. “The law enforcement agencies cannot escape the blame as this patch of the motorway is operational from March and I wonder what they did to ensure women’s safety on motorway. These projects are built with the tax-payers’ money and they cannot ignore their safety. The prime minister, Punjab chief minister, the CCPO, Motorway Police, and all other authorities concerned have failed to respond to the SOS call of a woman that led to this heinous incident.”

“We demand immediate relief and justice for the victim, justice for all the women who face any kind of harassment and domestic violence in public and private spaces, radical reforms in all government sectors to ensure safe mobility and access to justice for women under the light of Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” Shazia Khan demanded.

PFDP demands rapists’

arrest: The Pakistan Forum for Democratic Policing (PFDP) has condemned the gang-rape incident on the Lahore Motorway and demand immediate arrest of the culprits and measures for speedy justice to the victim. It also expressed serious concern about the “insensitive” statement by the CCPO Lahore and demanded that political interference in the administrative matters of police must be stopped. The appointment of a 6th IGP in two years is seriously undermining the police performance, it said and called for citizen-centric reforms in the police.