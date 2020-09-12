President Dr Arif Alvi chairs meeting matters related to insurance, Beema sector

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking steps for betterment of the insurance sector and would extend every possible cooperation for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the insurance and Beema sector, he stressed the need to address the public complaints pertaining to insurance claims in order to boost the public confidence in the insurance companies.

Representatives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Securities and Exchange Commissioner of Pakistan, Banking Supervision Group, State Bank of Pakistan and insurance companies attended the meeting, a press release said.*****