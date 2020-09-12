close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
September 12, 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi chairs meeting matters related to insurance, Beema sector

Karachi

P
PR
September 12, 2020

KARACHI: President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said the Federal Government was taking steps for betterment of the insurance sector and would extend every possible cooperation for the purpose.

Chairing a meeting to discuss the matters related to the insurance and Beema sector, he stressed the need to address the public complaints pertaining to insurance claims in order to boost the public confidence in the insurance companies.

Representatives of Federal Insurance Ombudsman, Securities and Exchange Commissioner of Pakistan, Banking Supervision Group, State Bank of Pakistan and insurance companies attended the meeting, a press release said.*****

Latest News

More From Karachi