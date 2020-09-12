Man attempts suicide

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A man attempted to end his life at his house in North Nazimabad on Friday. The man was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he was identified as 30-year-old Asif, son of Amir. Police said tried to cut his throat with a knife due to unemployment.
Body found
Separately, the body of a man was found at an empty shop in Orangi Town. Police said that the body was around five days old, adding it was moved to a morgue for identification after completing medico-legal formalities at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The man apparently died a natural death, police said.