Wanted ‘drug peddler’ killed in alleged encounter

A suspected drug peddler was killed during an alleged police encounter in New Karachi’s Ayub Goth on Friday. According to the New Karachi Industrial Area police, they tried intercepting the suspect when he was going towards Khamiso Goth from Ayub Goth. Instead of surrendering, he opened fire on the police and attempted to flee. In retaliation, the police also fired back and, subsequently, the suspect was killed during the exchange of fire, the police said.

The body was transported to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. SHO Younus Khattak said the suspect was identified as Sartaj alias Taju, adding that a pistol, a motorcycle, Rs50,000 and drugs were recovered from his possession.

The officer said around one dozen cases of murder, attempted murder and many other cases were registered against him at different police stations. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.