COVID-19 claims one more life in Sindh

One more patient of COVID-19 died over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll in the province to 2,440.

In a statement issued here from the CM House on Friday, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that with one more death, the mortality rate from the coronavirus stood at 1.9 per cent. He added that 157 more patients recuperated, raising the number of recovered patients to 126,861, which came to a 96 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said 271 new cases emerged when 11,042 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours. So far, 1,106,458 tests had been conducted, and 131,675 cases had emerged, which showed a 12 per cent overall detection rate, he noted.

Currently, 2,374 patients are under treatment. Of them, 2,075 are in home isolation, six are at isolation centres and 293 at hospitals. The condition of 148 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 shifted onto ventilators.

Of 271 new cases, 203 have been detected from Karachi -- 86 from District South, 45 in District Korangi, 32 in District East, 17 each from Central and Malir districts and six from District West.

Jamshoro reported eight cases, Badin and Dadu five each, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Tando Mohammad Khan and Thatta four each, Ghotki, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad three each, Kambar and Tharparkar two each, and Larkana, Naushehroferoze, Sujawal and Umerkot one case each.