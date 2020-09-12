No winter vacations, Saturday holiday in schools

The new school academic year in Sindh will begin on May 3, 2021, as the summer vacations next year will be reduced to only the single month of July, in view of the academic loss in the current year due to the coronavirus emergency.

This was stated by Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani as he addressed a press conference at the Sindh Assembly building on Friday. He said that educational institutions after their phase-wise reopening from September 15, 2020 onwards would continue teaching on Saturdays and there would also not be any winter vacations this year.

Ghani explained that the ongoing school academic year in the province would last till April 15, 2021. He added that the curricula of all the classes had been slashed this year due to the closure of the educational institutions for many months.

He said that as the educational institutions were to reopen in phases from September 15 onwards, those parents who were not satisfied with the safety arrangements in schools would get the option of online education for their children. According to the education minister, some 2,262 schools had been registered and training given to 20,997 teachers under a programme initiated by the education department to conduct online classes with the support of

Microsoft.

He stated that private schools were not allowed to receive any additional charges from students on the pretext of the coronavirus emergency as they were only given the permission to raise their tuition fees by five per cent as per the directives of the apex judiciary.

He said that monitoring committees had been constituted at the district level in Sindh with the involvement of the deputy commissioners to ensure that schools, after their reopening, properly observed the standard operating procedures against the spread of the coronavirus.

The reopening of the educational institutions was a tough call for the government compared to its earlier decisions regarding reopening of other sectors of trade and economy with the decrease in the COVID-19 cases, the education minister remarked.