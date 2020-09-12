Court allows exhumation of Dr Maha’s body for another autopsy

A judicial magistrate allowed the police on Friday to exhume the body of Dr Maha Ali Shah for a second postmortem examination to ascertain the facts and put to rest the controversy surrounding her tragic death.

South district JM-VII, Tehmina Yasir ordered that the prosecution act in accordance with the law, saying the court had no objection to the exhumation of the body in view of Section 476 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and Police Rules 1934.

Shah, a young female doctor practising at a private hospital in Clifton, had allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself at her house in Defence Housing Authority on August 18.

The police have booked five of her friends, including Dr Irfan Qureshi, Junaid Khan and Waqas Hasan, on a complaint of her father, Syed Asif Ali, who alleged that the suspects abused her daughter and poisoned or intoxicated her, which took her life.

The court has granted bail to Dr Qureshi until the final investigation report arrives, while Khan and Waqas have obtained interim pre-arrest bail, which has been extended till September 15.

Earlier, a district and sessions court had dismissed an application for the exhumation of Shah’s body, filed by the investigation officer of the case, observing that only the relevant court could pass an order in this regard.

According to the investigation officer, the bullet entered the victim’s head from the left side and went out from the right side of the skull, but if the victim had shot herself with her right hand, the bullet should have entered her skull from the right side and gone outside from the left side.