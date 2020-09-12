MQM-P to stage rally for Karachi’s rights on September 22

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan announced on Friday it would organise a rally on September 22 to pressure the federal and Sindh governments to solve the problems that the residents of Karachi had been facing and to provide the city with its due rights.

The announced was made by MQM-P leaders at a workers’ gathering in Bahadurabad. The rally will start from Karimabad and end at the Mazar-e-Quaid. The MQM-P leaders, while talking to the gathering, expressed anger against the Sindh government for appointing “non-local officers” as administrators in cities across the province.

The party’s convener, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, said the population of urban areas of Sindh, particularly Karachi, was deliberately underreported in the last census and the practice had been continuing since Ziaul Haq’s regime.

Reiterating a demand for a separate province comprising the province’s urban parts, he said Karachi had been destroyed in the past few years, but the Pakistan Peoples Party’s “biased” provincial government had not been demonstrating seriousness.

“When it is about Karachi’s development, the province’s integrity does not matter to the Sindh government. But when it is a matter of taking something from Karachi, the city becomes an integral part of the province,” he said.

Siddiqui said raising voice for more provinces is not treason as the Constitution of Pakistan allows the creation of new administrative units, stressing that it is not only an issue of the Mohajirs but it is a collective issue of every Karachiite, irrespective of their ethnic origins.

He said the K-IV project was inaugurated by the MQM-P in 2007, but the “incompetent PPP government” failed to make any progress despite of the lapse of so much time. Criticising the federal government, the MQM-P’s deputy convener, Amir Khan, said that no one knew the 14 MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Karachi.

Khan also spoke of his disappointment in the federal government’s decision to implement the Rs1,100 billion Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) through the provincial government, waring that the “corrupt” provincial government would eat up the money. He said that even two weeks after the monsoon rainfall, the city’s plight was visible for everyone to see.