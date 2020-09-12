Smith to have concussion test

MANCHESTER: Australia star batsman Steve Smith is set to undergo a fresh concussion test before the second One-day International against England after being ruled out of Friday’s opener at Old Trafford in bizarre fashion.

Smith was sidelined from the first of a three-match series after being hit on the head batting in the nets, from a delivery by one of Australia’s fast bowlers, but rather a throw-down from a member of the coaching staff.

An Australia team spokesman said Smith was being rested as a precaution despite passing a concussion assessment and would have another such test on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s second ODI.

“Steve Smith got a knock on the head yesterday (Thursday) in practice so it’s a precautionary measure to leave him out,” Australia captain Aaron Finch told Sky Sports at the toss. “(Marcus) Stoinis will bat at three.”