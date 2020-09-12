Clash during match leads to footballer’s death

KARACHI: Junaid Afridi, an emerging footballer, lost his life as a result of cross firing between two groups during a friendly match in Jamrud, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the incident occurred during the match between the teams of two Teddi Bazaar tribes, Sher Khan Khail and Maniya Khail, when a minor dispute led to the opening of firing on each other.

As a result Junaid, son of Mukhtiyar Sher Khan, died on the spot. Another man, identified as Kaleem, expired during treatment at the local hospital.

According to sources, Junaid had represented FATA in various events and had also toured abroad with Pakistan team in 2015.