Korda fires 66 to seize lead

LOS ANGELES, California: Nelly Korda closed with a five-foot birdie putt to fire a six-under par 66 and seize a one-stroke lead after Thursday’s opening round of the LPGA ANA Inspiration tournament.

The 22-year-old American daughter of Czech tennis star Petr Korda, the 1998 Australian Open champion, went one stroke under her best prior round at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, California.

Korda credited her success in the second major of a COVID-19 disrupted season to more putting work on practice greens.

“At the end of the day, golf is all about confidence,” Korda said. “If I give myself shorter par putts, it makes it a lot easier.”

Korda, whose best showing in the event was a share of 13th, said hot summer desert conditions had made the course different from its usual April set-up but no less formidable.

“It’s very firm out here. Very different,” she said. “It’s like a different monster actually.”

Korda won last year’s Women’s Australian Open and French Ladies Open while defending her title at the LPGA Swinging Skirts Taiwan event.

Korda opened with birdies at the first and third holes before taking her lone bogey at the fourth. She birdied the seventh, the par-5 ninth and par-5 11th as well before closing with birdies at 16 and the par-5 18th.

South Korean Chun In-gee, whose major titles include the 2015 US Women’s Open and 2016 Evian Championship, and Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom, whose only win came in January at Boca Rio, were second

on 67.