Yousuf ready to work anywhere but not with team

LAHORE: Former captain Mohammad Yousuf says that the vision and determination of PCB chief executive Wasim Khan inspired him to take the coaching job at the National High Performance Centre and that he is willing to work anywhere except with the national team.

Talking to a select group of journalists here at the Centre, he said he had decided to take over the responsibilities due to positive work done by the PCB.

When asked if the board had brought together eminent cricketers to avoid criticism, he said: “I think every institution makes appointments based on qualifications.”

Yousuf said that the qualifications of all the former players who have been taken in are excellent. “In my opinion, qualification is the key while appointing anyone and PCB considered that. We cannot question the qualification of the likes of Waqar Younis,” he maintained.

He further said he is now an employee of the PCB, so he has to work where the board tells him to.

He said that overall Pakistan team played well in England. “Shan Masood's first innings was excellent. He is learning and maturing,”

he said.

Yousuf said that Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq had given good performances in the past 10 years, “but sometimes batsmen lose their form.”