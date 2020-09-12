Police arrest four over rape of British girls

ROME: Italian police have arrested four suspects in connection with the violent gang-rape of two underaged British girls at a birthday party in a small town in the country’s south.

The incident allegedly happened on Monday night at a house party in Marconia di Pisticci, a town of some 12,000 inhabitants in Italy’s mountainous Basilicata region. "The two victims were reportedly approached by two young men who seemed to have taken advantage of their physical state, possibly due to alcohol," said Pietro Argentino, public prosecutor in the nearby city of Matera. "Two others arrived later and the rapes happened in a field next to the villa," Argentino told the AGI news agency.