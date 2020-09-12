Turkey convicts lawmaker

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: A Turkish court on Friday sentenced pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) lawmaker Remziye Tosun to 10 years in prison on the charge of membership in an armed terror organisation.

Tosun was found guilty of treating wounded Kurdish militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) during a 2015 Turkish army operation in the southeastern district of Sur. The PKK, which is blacklisted as a terrorist group by Turkey and its Western allies, has waged an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984.

The Turkish army frequently conducts operations against PKK hideouts in southeastern Turkey, as well as the group’s rear bases in neighbouring Iraq. Tosun remains free pending an appeal. If the upper court upholds her conviction, her case will be go before parliament, which will then vote whether to lift her immunity.

Sur was torn by clashes between Kurdish militants and the Turkish army in 2015, when a fragile ceasefire collapsed. Many residents had to flee the district, a Unesco world heritage site with ancient fortified walls, historic mosques, churches and synagogues.