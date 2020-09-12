Turkey rejects EU sanctions threat

ISTANBUL: Ankara stood its ground on Friday after southern European leaders warned that the EU could soon sanction Turkey in its dispute with Greece over Mediterranean energy and maritime rights.

The two Nato neighbours have been unsettling the energy-rich but volatile regions for weeks with rival naval exercises and sharp rhetoric in a standoff that has drawn in EU powers and even Egypt and war-torn Libya.

French President Emmanuel Macron infuriated Turkey on Thursday by saying its "great" people "deserved something else" than the way the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was approaching the dispute.